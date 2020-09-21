LANCASTER, Wis. -- One person was injured Saturday when a vehicle rear-ended a hay baler being pulled by a tractor Saturday near Lancaster.
Irene Kluth, 68, of Prairie du Chien, was taken by ambulance to Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster for treatment, according to a press release issued today by the Grant County Sheriff's Department.
The crash occurred at about 1:35 p.m. Saturday on Wisconsin 35 near Rusty Lane, west of Lancaster. A press release states that Kluth's vehicle rear-ended the baler being pulled by a tractor driven by Steven Schneider, 69, of Lancaster.
"Kluth's vehicle rolled end to end before coming to a rest in the ditch," the release states. "Kluth stated she didn't see the tractor until after hitting it."
She was cited with inattentive driving.