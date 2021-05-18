PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- The City of Platteville will host its third community dialogue session from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at City Hall.
The session will focus on District 3, represented by Common Council President Barb Daus.
Daus and City Manager Adam Ruechel will be present in the Council Chambers for anyone who wishes to attend in person.
Those attending in person will be required to wear a face covering and follow social-distancing protocols. Those attending via Zoom can email cityofplatteville@platteville.org for the meeting link by 3 p.m. Thursday, May 20.
During the 2020 strategic planning process, city officials received feedback from residents, business owners and visitors about better capturing the story of Platteville. As a result, officials are conducting district-specific community dialogue sessions throughout the remainder of the year.
A council member will be at each session, and there will be no formal agenda or presentation. Groups sharing a collective perspective should designate one or two members to attend a session, with an intent to report back to the larger group.