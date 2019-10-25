Asbury Halloween Parade
Today, City of Asbury, Iowa
7 p.m. Lineup will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. at the Lord of Life Church parking lot. Prizes for first, second and third place will be awarded. There will also be special treats for the parade participants at the end of the parade, sponsored by the Asbury Area Civic & Recreation Foundation and local businesses.
Sweet Treats
Saturday, Main Street, Platteville, Wis.
9 a.m. The event begins with a free Halloween movie for children at 9 a.m. at the Avalon Theater. This is followed by two hours of trick-or-treating along Main Street. There also will be pumpkin decorating on Main and free train rides for the children at the museum on East Main. There is no cost to attend. For more information, visit PlattevilleMainStreet.com.
41st annual Galena Halloween Parade and Festival
Saturday, downtown Galena, Ill.
6:30 p.m. The parade, billed as the "largest, longest and spookiest" in the tri-state area, will feature floats, marching bands, costumed participants and treats. Shuttles will run from 1 to 5:30 p.m. There will be no buses running during the parade. They will start back up after the entire parade has finished its route. They will pick up passengers at the Old Post Office at 9:30 p.m. and return them to the Walmart parking lot. Donations are appreciated. For more information, visit GalenaChamber.com.
Haunted Mine Tours
Saturday, Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums, 405 E. Main St., Platteville, Wis.
Tours at 6, 6:40, 7, 8 and 8:40 p.m. Experience Platteville’s spookiest Halloween tradition. Descend deep into the mine for a lantern-lit tour to discover historical truths that are stranger than fiction. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children age 5 to 17 and $8.50 for seniors. For more information, visit Mining.Jamison.Museum.
Colt Ford
Saturday, Mississippi Moon Bar, 301 Bell St.
8 p.m. Colt Ford is known for his groundbreaking hybrid of country, blues, rock and rap rhythms. With his sixth studio album, Ford has built a following that started with mud trucker events and graduated to arena status sharing the stage with the likes of Toby Keith, Florida Georgia Line, Eric Church and Brantley Gilbert. Tickets start at $25. For more information, visit MoonBarRocks.com.