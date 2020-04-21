A Dubuque man this week was sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison for threatening to kill President Donald Trump
Christian M. Delatorre II, 25, previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to a charge of making threats against the president.
He must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Court documents state that a U.S. Secret Service agent met with Delatorre at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in April 2019 to investigate repeated comments that Delatorre made about bombing the White House to kill Trump. Delatorre was being held in the psychiatric unit.
“Delatorre stated that he has been planning and revising his plan to attack President Trump every day for over the past year,” wrote Secret Service Agent Edward Schnurr.
Schnurr said Delatorre offered details of his plan, including using a drone to fly bombs onto the White House property.
Federal court documents state Delatorre had a list of bomb-making ingredients saved on his cellphone and had reserved a bus ticket from Dubuque to Washington, D.C.
Delatorre also was accused of making repeated threats to “blow up” MercyOne in Dubuque. For that, he originally was charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with two counts of felony threats, but those charges were dismissed after Delatorre pleaded guilty to the federal charge.