Funeral services will be held in the coming days for a longtime Key West, Iowa, fire chief who died last week.
Bart Germaine, 71, of Dubuque, died Tuesday after a nine-year battle with prostate cancer, according to his obituary.
Germaine was a member of the Key West Fire Department for 38 years, including 10 years as chief and 15 years as assistant chief. He also served as the president of Dubuque County Firefighters Association, and in 2011, he was inducted into the association’s “Hall of Flame.”
His visitation is set for 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where the Dubuque County firefighters will assemble at 6:30 p.m. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the funeral home.