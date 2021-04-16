One person was injured Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash in Dubuque.
Salve B. McLaughlin, 56, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. Wednesday on University Avenue between Brown and Prysi streets. The report states that McLaughlin and Dawn M. Beimer, 38, of Dubuque, were both stopped on University Avenue waiting for traffic to turn onto Prysi Street. Tyler M. Jasper, 29, of Dubuque, then rear-ended McLaughlin’s vehicle, pushing it into the rear of Beimer’s vehicle.
Jasper was cited for failure to maintain control of his vehicle.