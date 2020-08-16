EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Since Weimerskirch Family Dental reopened in East Dubuque in mid-May, the phones have been buzzing and appointment slots have filled up quickly.
Owner Brad Weimerskirch explained that many patients are trying to catch up on their care after the office closed down for two months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There is a very strong demand right now, and it has been hard to get people in,” he said.
Weimerskirch said his office mandates that all employees wear masks, and depending on whether they are caring for a patient, employees also might wear other forms of personal protective equipment such as face shields.
“Non-clinical staff wear face coverings, and during a procedure, we are wearing the face coverings and sometimes the face shields,” he said. “We have HEPA filters running in the waiting rooms.”
Weimerskirch said before the pandemic began, his staff always thoroughly cleaned before and after patients, but what’s new is the constant cleaning of doors, counters and other surfaces that did not always need the regular scrubbing that now happens.
What’s made it difficult to keep up on the routine cleaning protocols is the short supply of products such as sanitizing cleaners, gloves and more, Weimerskirch said.
“Gloves are in short supply as well as disinfectant solutions,” Weimerskirch said. “It is something that needs to be recognized. There (are costs added) with having to do a lot more laundry and buying respirators.”
In total, Weimerskirch said he thinks his business has spent a few thousand dollars this year on PPE and other equipment.
“Profits are lower per patient because of the increase in costs,” he said. “Fortunately, demand is really high right now because a lot of small-town, older dentists have closed down, and we are catching up from two months of closures. Toothaches don’t get any better, and cavities do not get any smaller.”
Platteville (Wis.) Dental also adopted a new schedule of nonstop cleaning and sanitizing, said Office Manager Mandi Jacquinot.
“There has been more cleaning and more sanitizing on the front end,” she said. “In the back end, it’s pretty much the same because we have always had protocols to keep everything clean.”
Jacquinot said since Platteville Dental reopened May 15, it has been a slow process to get everything back to full speed, but by June, the office fully reopened.
“We rescheduled close to 900 appointments from being off for so long,” she said. “There are at least 700 appointments that got canceled during that time. It is definitely more challenging.”
When Dubuque Dental Associates reopened May 18, the business slowly began to reschedule appointments to test the waters before fully reopening its facility, said owner Brett Kilburg.
“It was definitely a change to try to get the flow of patients through the buildings,” he said. “The first month, we were busy and crazy, and now, it has kind of stabilized a bit.”
Kilburg said he spent about $30,000 on new air-purifying and sanitizing equipment. He purchased air purifiers to be placed in the building’s furnaces and ultraviolet sterilization tools to clean each room following appointments and installed plexiglass shields at the front desks.
“My thought is if I can keep my staff and patients safe, it was worth it,” he said. “I am sure everyone has dealt with it, and we are all in the same boat. We want to be as safe as possible.”