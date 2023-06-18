Supervisor: Residents split over ATVs on Heritage Trail
A Dubuque County supervisor is gathering opinions from community members about the idea of a pilot project to allow ATVs and UTVs on a stretch of Heritage Trail at specific times.
Supervisor Wayne Kenniker recently posed a question on his website — where he regularly gauges public input and interest — asking for input on the concept of a pilot program to allow ATVs and UTVs access to Heritage Trail from the Durango trailhead to Dyersville from noon to 10:30 p.m. on Sundays from Aug. 6 to the end of the year.
Kenniker said he constructed the question as a sort of compromise between users who want no use of motorized vehicles on the trail and those who want to use their ATVs and UTVs there. The vehicles currently are prohibited on the trail.
Kenniker said the question drew more than 800 responses on his dbqsuper.com website.
A group of county residents also spoke during the public input period of the Dubuque County Conservation Board meeting Thursday to denounce the idea Kenniker posted to his website.
A formal proposal has not been made to either the conservation board or the Board of Supervisors about the prospect of allowing ATVs and UTVs on Heritage Trail.
Parents describe impact of racial slur
The parents of a student involved in a recent incident in which a Hempstead High School staff member used a racial slur at school addressed the Dubuque Community School Board last week, calling on officials to take action to hold the employee responsible.
Two weeks ago, district officials said a Hempstead staff member was placed on leave after a video began circulating on social media showing the individual using a racial slur in the presence of students at school. The school district has not released the name of the staff member.
Thackery and Melinda Carter, the parents of the student at whom the comment appeared to be directed, spoke to school board members during the open forum of the board’s meeting.
“On May 31, our son was the victim of racial discrimination by an employee of the Dubuque Community School District,” Melinda Carter said, stopping periodically to steady her shaking voice. “Since this incident at Hempstead High School, we have experienced a range of emotions, from disbelief (to) anger, disappointment and sadness.”
After the meeting, School Board President Kate Parks said she appreciated that the Carters shared their thoughts and concerns with the board. “Our role as a district is to support all of our kids, and we expect that from our staff,” Parks said. “It’s unfortunate that this happened.”
She said the board was made aware of the incident the day it occurred.
“There hasn’t really been much discussion beyond that because there can’t be, just because of the way that this process works with Iowa Code,” she said.
developer accused of destroying bird habitat
A company building apartments in Dubuque is being investigated by state and federal wildlife authorities amid claims from local bird experts that the developer illegally destroyed protected bird habitat during the animals’ nesting season.
The investigation was initiated after local bird experts reported that the grassland area of a property located at the end of Plaza Drive, behind Blain’s Farm & Fleet, was mowed, which they said destroyed the nests of migratory grassland bird species that are protected by federal law.
Andrew Keil, a conservation officer with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said he examined the mowed area Wednesday and has submitted his findings to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which will take over the investigation and determine whether charges will be brought against the owners of the property, Talon Development and Eagle Construction.
David Shealer, an ornithologist and biology professor at Loras College, claimed several migratory bird species protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act were in the midst of using the grassland area for nesting when it was mowed last week, destroying the nests and killing any hatched chicks.
The Migratory Bird Treaty Act, first passed in 1918, made it illegal for anyone to kill, capture, sell or destroy the nests of numerous migratory bird species.
Shealer said some of the birds identified in the now-mowed area included bobolinks, dickcissels, grasshopper sparrows and eastern meadowlarks, all of which are protected species by the federal government.
Asbury council votes on ATVs/UTVs
ASBURY, Iowa — The Asbury City Council last week gave first-round approval to an ordinance that would allow for the use of ATVs and UTVs within city limits.
The council approved the ordinance’s first reading, 4-1, at its regular meeting Tuesday evening, with council member Russ Domeyer opposed. If approved after the second and third readings, the vehicles would be allowed on all city roads, with some stipulations.
The council last year turned down a similar proposal, 3-2, but the issue was revived when an Asbury resident approached council members in May with a petition of nearly 200 city residents in favor of allowing the vehicles in city limits.
The issue was discussed at the May 23 meeting and then placed on Tuesday’s agenda. In the interim, a second petition was filed with 375 signatures from people against the proposed ordinance.
If approved, the ordinance would allow for the use of ATVs/UTVs on all city streets. It would sunset one year after final approval with the option for the council to extend the ordinance next year.
Former Dubuque priest faces new abuse allegation
Archdiocese of Dubuque officials said Monday that they have received another allegation of past sexual abuse by a former Dubuque priest.
The new accusation of past abuse of a minor against the Rev. Leo P. Riley, who served in the archdiocese from 1982 to 2002, was reported to archdiocesan personnel on May 23, a press release states. That was the same day the archdiocese reported that Riley had been accused of sexually abusing a minor in the 1980s.
Dubuque archdiocesan spokesperson Deacon John Robbins said Monday that he could not share when and where the most-recently alleged abuse happened but emphasized that the investigation is ongoing.
Riley was ordained a priest of the Dubuque archdiocese in 1982. He requested a move to the Diocese of Venice in 2002 to be closer to his parents and became a priest of the Florida-based diocese in 2005.
Rising country star to headline Dubuque show
A rising country star with a rap background is the last headliner to be announced as part of a Dubuque summer concert series.
Jelly Roll will perform at Q Casino’s Back Waters Stage on Aug. 20 following opening acts Caitlynne Curtis and Struggle Jennings, according to a press release. The show is the latest stop announced on Jelly Roll’s “Backroad Baptism” summer tour.
Tickets for the show went on sale Friday, June 16. General admission tickets will be $99, and tailgate tickets will cost $125. Tickets can be purchased at BackWatersStage.com or at Q Casino guest services.
Jelly Roll has garnered more than 4 billion online song streams throughout his career to date, the release states. His debut country album “Whitsitt Chapel” was released earlier this month.