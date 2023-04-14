Area high school students accounted for more than half of Northeast Iowa Community College’s total enrollment last school year.

A total of 2,873 students were enrolled in joint enrollment classes through the community college in the 2021-2022 academic year, making up 52.1% of NICC’s enrollment, according to a recent Iowa Department of Education report. Most of those students took classes through arrangements between their school districts and the community college, although a few paid to take courses independently.

