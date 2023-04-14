Area high school students accounted for more than half of Northeast Iowa Community College’s total enrollment last school year.
A total of 2,873 students were enrolled in joint enrollment classes through the community college in the 2021-2022 academic year, making up 52.1% of NICC’s enrollment, according to a recent Iowa Department of Education report. Most of those students took classes through arrangements between their school districts and the community college, although a few paid to take courses independently.
“We value our school partnerships to provide these rigorous postsecondary experiences for (high school) students,” said Katie Gilbert, NICC’s dean of high school partnerships. “We really strive to ensure we have equitable access for our students to quality courses across the district.”
Across Iowa, a total of 50,082 students enrolled in joint enrollment courses during the 2021-2022 school year, a 6% increase from the prior academic year.
In Dubuque Community School District, 8.1% of high school students were enrolled in joint enrollment classes through a community college.
Those classes include concurrent enrollment courses, which are generally taught at the district’s high schools by district teachers, and placement in college credit, or PICC, in which students take classes at community colleges, according to DCSD Executive Director of Secondary Education Mark Burns.
Students also can earn college credit through advanced placement, or AP, classes, as well as post-secondary enrollment options, or PSEO, in which students take courses at four-year colleges.
Burns said concurrent enrollment options have become significantly more popular this year. During the 2021-2022 school year, the district had 306 seats filled in its concurrent enrollment classes, with students who take more than one concurrent class counted more than once. This year, that figure is close to 800, and he anticipates it will continue to rise.
“They’re able to take these classes at no cost to them while still in high school, so I think that’s a big benefit to our students,” he said. “One of the (district’s) priority initiatives is to get all students career and college ready, and we know that taking coursework in their field of interest at the next level is one of the ways to do that.”
He noted that popular concurrent enrollment courses include composition, applied math, U.S. history and professional welding. Additionally, about 40 students are enrolled this year in certified nursing assistant concurrent courses, one of the first joint enrollment options the district began offering about seven years ago, according to Burns.
During the 2021-2022 school year, 28.5% of concurrent enrollment courses taken through NICC were in English, while 15.3% were in social sciences and history and 7.5% were in health care sciences, according to the report.
Gilbert said many high school joint enrollment students often take only one or two courses, which is reflected in the fact that although high schoolers make up over half of NICC’s total student headcount, they represent only 33.9% of the college’s total credit hours from the 2021-2022 year.
Bellevue Community School District boasts the area’s highest reported percentage of high school students in joint enrollment courses during the 2021-2022 school year, at 51.9%.
Bellevue Middle and High School Principal Jeff Recker said all students are encouraged to take at least one online, college-level course before graduating high school, although the district works with students to find the right level of rigor or make accommodations as needed.
He said the most popular classes include those that can lead to an associate degree, which a few students per year complete by the time they graduate.
Gilbert noted that this spring, NICC will mark its 50th high school student graduating with an associate degree.
“We do understand that it’s not the best option for every student to get their associate degree before they graduate high school,” Recker said. “For some kids, it’s just nice to have a few credits to give them some flexibility in college. For some kids, it’s nice to get those general education requirements out of the way, and for some kids, it’s about career exploration.”
In Western Dubuque Community School District, 35.7% of high schoolers were enrolled in joint enrollment classes through a community college during the 2021-2022 school year.
Kelly Simon, the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, said such courses let students explore interests including nursing and auto mechanics, as well as getting ahead on general education college requirements.
But there can be unexpected consequences, she said: some joint enrollment students spend a sizable chunk of their school day off their high school campus, which can be “socially detrimental.” Additionally, students who enter college with many credits completed may be asked to declare a major sooner, which can leave them “spinning their wheels” if they aren’t prepared to make that decision immediately.
“We’re trying to do a better job talking to parents and students just to make sure they don’t get those dollar signs in their eyes and think, ‘Well, (joint enrollment) has to be a good thing,’” Simon said. “And it should be, but you want to make sure you think through it first.”
