MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging will hold a course on tai chi for older adults beginning next month in Manchester.

“Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention” will be held from 2 to 2:45 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 4 through June 1, at Sonshine Center, Our Savior Lutheran Church, 113 Guetzko Court.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.