MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The new Jackson County hospital will open next week.
Jackson County Regional Health Center will start serving patients at 601 Hospital Drive in Maquoketa beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 4.
On that same day, officials will hold a virtual open house of its new 71,500-square-foot, $36.8 million facility.
The tour will be aired at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 4, on the hospital’s Facebook page and YouTube channels, according to a press release.
An in-person opening celebration is planned for this summer.
Jackson County Regional Health Center is county-owned and managed by Genesis Health System.
More information is available at jcrhc.org or by calling 563-652-2474.
Once the new facility opens, the current campus “will be closed for business with the exception of Fresenius Dialysis,” states a press release. “Dialysis services will continue at its current location until further notice.”
Over the longer term, it is unclear what will happen to the former hospital site.
No submissions were received recently when proposals were requested from developers interested in purchasing the old hospital and either repurposing some of the buildings or building a completely new structure on the 12-acre lot.