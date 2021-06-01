It’s been over a year since students and tutors have sat together at tables in Presentation Lantern Center, and director of education JoLynn Wall can’t wait to welcome them back.
“Working here, you have such an amazing opportunity to meet with people from all over the globe,” she said. “There’s usually lots of laughter that you hear, so it’s a nice start to (getting) back to reality and living life fully.”
The Dubuque nonprofit, which helps immigrants improve their English skills and prepare for the U.S. citizenship test, will officially reopen its doors today. The center’s physical location in Schmid Innovation Center has been closed since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the closure, however, the center offered virtual tutoring and delivered food, clothing, educational materials and financial assistance to families in need.
Executive director Megan Ruiz said the center had a “soft opening” in mid-May and will welcome new students this week. She said the center decided to reopen now after carefully monitoring local case counts and vaccination rates, in addition to watching the successes of local schools.
“In the K-12 schools and the colleges … the measures they were taking seemed to be effective in keeping numbers low, while allowing students to do in-person learning,” she said.
Ruiz said more than 35 tutor-student pairs met virtually during the center’s closure. Many enjoyed the flexibility of online tutoring, and the center plans to continue offering virtual options for those who don’t wish to return in person.
However, some students weren’t comfortable with the online format and chose not to participate. Wall also said in-person tutoring can facilitate easier interactions between tutor and student.
“A lot of those non-verbal communication things come in handy, especially if there’s a big language barrier or if they’re a beginning English language speaker,” she said.
To protect tutors and students, the center is requiring face coverings. The center will also sanitize high-touch surfaces and open windows to promote airflow, and has purchased thermometers, portable air filters and plenty of hand sanitizer.
Additionally, the center plans to use the Schmid Innovation Center courtyard for outdoor tutoring, where tutors and students can wear clear face shields or remove masks if they’re comfortable.
“We’re excited that we’ve got that outdoor space so that we can be without masks safely and see each other’s smiles again,” Ruiz said.
Although the past year has been a hard one for tutors and students, many of whom lost loved ones to COVID-19, Wall is also hopeful that there will be positive stories to share as in-person services resume.
“I would anticipate that if it’s a reunited pair, it’s going to be a happy celebration of catching up on all that life has brought,” she said, adding that one tutor became a grandmother during the pandemic. “Hopefully, we have a lot of good things to celebrate.”