Southwest Wisconsin school superintendents expressed support for a proposal to increase the state’s sales tax by 1% to generate revenue for districts.
The proposal, recently given support by Wisconsin Association of School Boards, would allocate the dollars to construction projects and technology upgrades, reducing districts’ reliance on property taxes. The policy would be modeled after laws in Iowa and Illinois.
“The current system is broken. I think everybody would agree to that,” said Kurt Cohen, Potosi School District superintendent. “In a rural, smaller (district), the ebbs and flows of enrollment numbers can make a huge difference in our state funding.”
Wisconsin’s school funding formula includes per-pupil allocations and categorical assistance such as transportation funding for districts with higher-than-average costs.
The state caps the amount of property taxes districts can levy, but district leaders can hold a referendum to authorize additional tax collection for operating expenses and capital projects. Within the past five years, southwest Wisconsin districts have pitched 36 ballot measures to voters, who approved 25 of them.
Wisconsin has one of the highest property tax rates in the country but imposes just a 5% sales tax — a percentage point less than Iowa and 1.25 percentage points less than Illinois. A sales tax increase also would spread the tax burden to non-residents.
“I think it would be a great opportunity for the state of Wisconsin to have something like that,” said John Costello, superintendent of Southwestern Wisconsin School District. “There are a lot of tourism dollars that could benefit our school districts.”
For the proposal to become a reality, it would need to be introduced and passed by state lawmakers.
State Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, remains skeptical, based on precedent, that the sales tax will remain designated for schools rather than see allocation for other state purposes.
“Whatever the program is or the idea is, that lasts as long as that legislature,” he said.
State Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, said his support for such as measure is contingent on how the dollars are distributed. They could benefit rural or urban schools to varying degrees depending on where they are inserted in the school funding formula, he said.
Iowa allocates the revenue to districts on a per-pupil basis. Dubuque Community Schools received $10.8 million in fiscal year 2020.
The district has over the past 15 years financed multimillion-dollar projects without levying additional property taxes, including the construction of two elementary schools, a middle school and a high school aquatic center.
“All of those would not have been possible without the (sales tax) dollars,” Chief Financial Officer Kevin Kelleher said.
The East Dubuque, Ill., school district is undertaking a $3 million renovation project financed entirely with sales tax revenue, Superintendent T.J. Potts said.
The WASB proposal indicates that voters would have to approve district spending plans before the dollars could be used.