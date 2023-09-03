During a late August heat wave in Dubuque, when the heat index climbed to over 100 degrees, Zoie Fortson’s apartment was unbearable.
On the first day of the heat wave, she forgot to turn on the window air conditioning unit on second floor of her unit. The next day, she said, the temperature there was about 95 degrees.
Fortson’s apartment is in an older building in downtown Dubuque that has no central air conditioning and that she believes is not well insulated. A window unit was able to cool her two kids’ bedrooms down to about 75 degrees, but her bedroom never got below 80 degrees.
Recommended for you
“We toughed it out, but everybody woke up sweaty and didn’t sleep well,” Fortson said. “The second night, we had to go to my mother-in-law’s house to sleep. It’s like we couldn’t even stay in the unit.”
Fortson said she had no air conditioning either in previous living arrangements but was able to keep cooler because there was adequate insulation.
The sun’s setting offered Fortson little relief.
“Cooling centers are great for during the day, but I don’t know what we’re supposed to do at night when the temperature only goes down to 80 degrees,” Fortson said.
Her living space is like others among Dubuque’s older residences that lack central air conditioning, the need for which is expected to increase in the coming years.
Tim Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Quad Cities office, said heat waves such as the recent one in late August are expected to be more frequent and longer lasting in the future due to climate change.
According to National Weather Service data, heat kills more people in the U.S. than any other hazardous weather event, such as hurricanes and tornadoes. In 2022, heat was the primary cause of 148 deaths nationwide.
“Heat is really something that people need to take seriously, and it will become more frequent in the coming years and decades to come,” Gross said.
Along with the expected uptick in heat waves, temperature increases and longer summer weather patterns are predicted. Gross said the heat index in Dubuque eclipses 100 degrees, on average, for around 14 hours total each year. During the fourth week of August alone, the heat index was above 100 degrees for 26 hours.
While the majority of Iowans have some form of air conditioning, Dubuque has more old homes and is in an area of the country where people are less likely to have air conditioning, U.S. Energy Information Administration data shows.
U.S. Census Bureau data shows 75.5% of Dubuque’s housing units were built in 1979 or earlier, compared to 64.1% statewide. And 30% of Dubuque homes were built in 1939 or earlier.
Older homes are less likely to have central air conditioning, and the biggest share of homes without the service were built prior to 1950, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s 2020 Residential Energy Consumption Survey. States in the northern parts of the U.S. are less likely to have widespread access to central air conditioning, as well.
Alexis Steger, director of housing and community development for the City of Dubuque, said with updated technology, her department doesn’t receive as many complaints about a lack of air conditioning as it once did.
She said window units have been around for a long time, but recent models are more affordable and energy efficient, making them a better option.
Mini splits, or ductless air conditioners, are also an option for older homes that may not have ducts or a lot of space between walls.
“Mini splits are usually the biggest thing that we use, especially (for) homes that are a little more historic, a little older,” Steger said.
The city offers assistance for installing air conditioning for qualifying residents.
The city has offerings such as the Healthy Homes Program and Community Development Block Grant housing rehabilitation program for residents intending to improve their living space.
Steger said while the city offers several ways to help people rehabilitate their homes and add air conditioning, stipulations such as income can also exclude them from receiving help. That is why it is important to support local community resources that offer relief to people who can’t control their homes’ temperatures as easily, she said.
Jeff Lenhart, administrator at Dubuque Rescue Mission, said the mission’s warming and cooling center at 1598 Jackson St. opened for cooling in late spring and has room for 20 men.
“The day that we opened it was full, and it’s been full every single day since,” Lenhart said.
Lenhart said the mission gets calls periodically from people seeking donated air conditioners. The mission only gets a few per year, he said, and they go quickly. Some people have even called in the winter, preparing for the summer heat.
“Even though we’re a thrift store, there have been times that we will give somebody an air conditioner – if we have them in the store – for free,” Lenhart said.