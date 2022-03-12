Police said a Dubuque woman was injured early Friday when she crashed into a parked vehicle.

Alexis R. Travato, 22, reported possible injuries, according to a crash report.

The crash occurred at about 1:55 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Glen Oak Street and Loras Boulevard. Police said Travato was westbound on Loras when she struck an unoccupied parked vehicle.

Travato was cited with failure to maintain control of her vehicle.

