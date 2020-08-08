Police say a gun discharged inside a vehicle during an argument Wednesday in Dubuque.
Quantavius M. Cornelius, 32, of 465 W. Third St., was arrested at 4:24 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Windsor Avenue and Euclid Street on charges of two counts of assault while displaying a weapon.
Court documents state that Cornelius was inside a vehicle and arguing with two occupants of an adjacent vehicle, Urrisses K. Fletcher, 44, and Dion Smith, 34, both of 2226 Francis St., at 3 p.m. in an alley in the 2200 block of Francis Street when his 9mm handgun discharged.
Cornelius left the area and was stopped by police in the 3100 block of Windsor Avenue.
Cornelius told police that he “had a pistol and went to move it from the front seat to the back seat in case a fight started and the pistol went off into the seat,” according to docuents.