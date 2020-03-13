A Dubuque couple had reason to pay particularly close attention to the Academy Awards broadcast in 1980 — their daughter-in-law was among the best-actress nominees.
William and Ruth Rabe’s son, the playwright David Rabe, was married to actress Jill Clayburgh (1944-2010).
Clayburgh was nominated for best actress for her role in “Starting Over.”
At the 1980 ceremony, her fellow nominees were Sally Field in “Norma Rae,” Jane Fonda in “The China Syndrome,” Marsha Mason in “Chapter Two” and Bette Midler in “The Rose.” Field received the Oscar.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the Rabes’ anticipation of the Academy Awards in its March 9, 1980, edition.
OSCARS SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR DUBUQUE COUPLEThis year’s Academy Awards ceremony will have one Dubuque couple on the edge of their seats.
William and Ruth Rabe will be waiting to see if their daughter-in-law Jill Clayburgh wins a best actress Oscar April 14 for her performance in “Starting Over.”
Clayburgh is married to the couple’s son, David, a Tony Award-winning playwright best known for his Vietnam-era plays “Sticks and Bones,” “Streamers” and “The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel.”
Rabe, 39, and Clayburgh, 35, met in 1973 when she tried out for his play, “In the Boom Boom Room.” Clayburgh lost the part, and the romance didn’t blossom until they met again 4½ years ago. They were married in New York last March and divide their time between a New York City apartment and a country home in Pennsylvania. ...
William describes his son and daughter-in-law as “just down to Earth. They’re no different to anyone else. To him, writing is a job, and to her, acting is a job. When we’re together we talk about other things — music.”
William reports that his son has several projects going now. He is writing short stories and working on a novel and preparing a play for debut in New York. He also has finished a couple of screenplays.
The Oscar nomination is Clayburgh’s second — the first was for her critically acclaimed performance in “An Unmarried Woman” — and William says the two “take it kind of in stride.” But he admits that “the idea of being nominated is pretty great.”