EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The East Dubuque Fire Department reported a slight year-over-year decrease in the number of calls to which it responded.

The department announced online that its firefighters and EMS personnel responded to 368 calls for service in 2022, a 7% decrease from the record 396 calls for service that they handled in 2021.

