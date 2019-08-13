MAQUOKETA, Iowa – Authorities have released additional details about a tractor crash that severely injured a beloved figure at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers in rural Maquoketa over the weekend.
Marvin M. Franzen, 74, of Maquoketa, was transported initially to Jackson County Regional Health Center, according to report issued by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. The venue on Monday night confirmed that Franzen suffered injuries that included two broken arms and a broken pelvis. An online announcement stated that he is being treated at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
David J. Biehl, 55, of Maquoketa, was transported to Jackson County Regional Health Center by a friend, according to the report, which lists Biehl and Angela J. Husar, 40, of Maquoketa, and Matthew G. Tielbar, 28, of Guttenberg, as “injured persons.” The report does not list Husar nor Tielbar as having been transported for treatment.
Sheriff’s deputies responded at about 11 p.m. Saturday to an overturned tractor near the intersection of 288th Avenue and 35th Street in rural Maquoketa, according to the department’s report.
The report states that Franzen was driving north on 288th Avenue with a wagon hooked to a tractor. The wagon was used to transport people from the parking lot to the venue. While the tractor was heading to the venue, a subject attempted to jump off the wagon while it was moving.
When Franzen turned to look to see what the subject was doing, the front passenger side tire of the tractor went off the roadway, causing the tractor and wagon to roll in the ditch. Franzen was thrown from the tractor.
The report does not identify the subject who jumped from the wagon.
Codfish Hollow reports that the crash occurred prior to the conclusion of Saturday night’s concert by The Artisanals.
In response to other comments made on that page, Codfish Hollow wrote that “luckily, there were only a couple people on the wagon (being pulled by the tractor at the time of the crash), and they are OK.”
However, Franzen is expected to have an “extensive stay” at the Iowa City hospital, according to Codfish Hollow. He was in stable condition Monday and already had undergone one surgery, but “he is expected to have several more.”
“It is going to take some time to put our Marvin back together again,” the post states.
An online fundraising campaign has started for Franzen’s “tractor and medical expenses” at https://bit.ly/2Tq4lhg.