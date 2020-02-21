Dozens of children and their parents packed into Convivium Urban Farmstead in Dubuque this morning as Hannah Petersen read to them from a "Pete the Cat" book.
Petersen, a librarian aide for Carnegie-Stout Public Library, shared with the children the story of a cat and his friends making a pizza with various unusual toppings.
Nearby, some families sat at tables sipping drinks and eating food from Convivium.
"It's a party, a party, a pepperoni, pretzel, pistachio, pickle popcorn party," Petersen read in a singsong voice.
At least 70 people attended the latest in Carnegie-Stout's "Know Your Community Storytime" series, in which staff head out to venues around Dubuque to read to young children.
The events aim to help families engage with literacy while experiencing different spots in the community.
"It shows that we're not just a place for people to come," Petersen said. "We're equipping young people to gain a wider understanding of their world."
