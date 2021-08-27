Dubuque police said a man was arrested for displaying a knife and lighting a fire during a disturbance with his mother, though no injuries or structural damage occurred as a result.
Paul E. Newman, 36, of 1961 Rockdale Road, was arrested at 8:54 a.m. today on charges of domestic assault while displaying a weapon and first-degree arson.
Court documents state that officers responded to Newman's residence at 8:11 today after a disturbance was reported. Paul Newman's mother, Kim D. Newman, 62, said she lived at the residence with her son, who had been "terrorizing her" since about 4 a.m.
She said her son came home "highly intoxicated" and the two started arguing about household bills, documents state. Paul Newman began throwing food out of the fridge at his mother.
Kim Newman then went to her bedroom, but Paul Newman came into her room with a knife and began screaming, documents state. He then stabbed the wall four times.
Paul Newman then lit tissues on fire in a trash can and set it outside of his mother's room, documents state. Kim Newman dumped water on the fire to put it out.
Paul Newman then threatened to cut all of the electrical wires in the basement but eventually "passed out," documents state.
He later admitted that he owned the knife used to stab the wall "but stated he could not remember what happened last night as he was blackout drunk," documents state. He then admitted to "accidentally" lighting the fire.