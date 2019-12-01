BELOIT, Wis. — Authorities said an intoxicated Darlington man drove into a parade route Friday night to avoid police in Beloit.
Curtis L. Metz, 38, drove past a squad vehicle and a barrier at Grand Avenue and Park Avenue during Friday’s Grand Lighted Holiday Parade, according to a post on the Beloit Police Department Facebook page.
An officer hit Metz’s truck with his hands to get him to stop. However, Metz “refused to follow orders and instead took off westbound into the parade route,” the post stated.
Officers did not pursue Metz along the parade route due to safety concerns. No one was injured.
Officers attempted to stop Metz after he left the parade route, at one point deploying spike sticks. Eventually Metz’ vehicle traveled into Winnebago County, Ill., where it went into a cornfield and was stopped between two trees.
Metz was arrested and faces possible charges of operating while intoxicated-fifth offense, knowingly fleeing an officer, driving after revocation, obstructing an officer and reckless driving.
Metz’s passenger, Aaron L. Frayer, 52, of Beloit, also was arrested on felony bench warrants out of Green County.