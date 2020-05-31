The Dubuque Police Department announced it soon will begin enforcing “all parking complaints.”
The enforcement will resume on Monday, June 1.
“The department previously suspended enforcement on numerous types of parking complaints to relieve citizens from having to break COVID-19-related isolation to move vehicles,” stated a press release. “This included but was not limited to alternate side parking, alley parking, and street storages. Citizens should be cognizant of posted parking regulations before leaving their vehicles.”
Also, the City of Dubuque will resume enforcing parking meters at 8 a.m. Monday. The city had suspended meter payments since March 19.
While that free parking will end, another free option will continue a while longer. Parking will continue to be free in city parking ramps through 8 a.m. July 1.
For more information, call 563-589-4266, email parking@cityofdubuque.org or visit cityofdubuque.org/parking.