The average Dubuque homeowner would pay a total of more than $450 in additional property taxes over a four-year-period if voters approve an expansive civic center renovation.
City Council members on Monday, Feb. 17, are slated to consider proposed ballot language for a Sept. 8 vote on a $74.3 million expansion of Five Flags Center.
“It comes down to what do you want for your grandkids,” said H.R. Cook, who manages Five Flags on behalf of hospitality agency ASM Global. “It’s reached the end of its useful economic life. This building is not just for this particular generation, but generations to come.
“If you don’t have amenities that add to and enhance quality of life, the people don’t move here. And if they don’t move here, your property taxes are going to go up anyway.”
City leaders have spent nearly $200,000 on studies and a soils analysis over the past two years as they assess what to do with the 40-year-old facility.
Rather than continuing to put money into an aging event and performance venue, city-hired consultants and Dubuque’s Fives Flags Civic Center Commission have recommended the city move forward with the major expansion.
Under the plan, the arena would be demolished and then rebuilt, expanding across West Fifth Street to increase its capacity from 4,000 seats to more than 6,400. The increased seating and rigging height could attract higher-profile entertainment acts and increase attendance, according to consultants.
The proposed ballot language would ask voters to authorize the city borrowing up to $74.3 million for the “deconstruction, construction, acquisition, improving and equipping an expanded Five Flags Civic Center and the renovation and preservation of the historic Five Flags Theater.”
At least 60% of voters will need to back the measure for it to pass.
Once the ballot language is set, it will be important to help educate voters on both sides of the issue, according to Council Member Laura Roussell.
“Our job will be to get this on the ballot,” she said. “It will totally be the citizens’ decision, just as it was that brought us the existing Five Flags back in the ’70s. (It’s important that) our citizens get all the information they need so they make an educated vote.”
Repaying the bonds would require increases to the city’s tax rate, reduce the city’s borrowing capacity and reverse a downward debt trajectory.
The city would reach 77% of its statutory debt limit in fiscal year 2022, compared to nearly 47% projected in fiscal year 2021. The city would reach 65% of its debt ceiling in fiscal year 2025.
City Finance Director Jennifer Larson projects the city tax rate would gradually increase to $13.74 per $1,000 of taxable assessed value from $10.33 over the next five years in order to make annual debt payments and pay for other city priorities, including adding police and fire personnel.
The city portion of an average homeowner’s property tax bill would jump from $791 in fiscal year 2021 to $1,042 in fiscal year 2025. Much of that increase would be tied to Five Flags, adding from $74 to nearly $127 per year onto the tax bill for a house with an assessed value of about $146,000.
Should the ballot measure fail, the city has budgeted $6 million in fiscal year 2024, to be repaid by property tax growth in the greater downtown, to make necessary improvements to Five Flags.
If the project is approved, it likely would take four years for a new Five Flags to open, said city Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware.
The current arena and theater would be open until about June 1, 2022, before construction would begin, allowing the arena to be used for high school graduations prior to demolition. Construction likely would take two years, with a new Five Flags opening in the fall of 2024, Ware said.
Cook has said the Dubuque market is hungry for entertainment options and would support an expanded event venue.
The consulting firm suggests about one-fourth of the estimated construction costs could be covered by outside sources, including by selling naming rights, event parking fees, ticket surcharges and private fundraising.
As funding sources are identified, council members would have to decide whether to apply that toward the debt needed to build the project and approved by voters, or use it to reduce or eliminate the city’s annual subsidy to operate Five Flags.
Voters would be informed in advance of the Sept. 8 special election how much has been raised and what that money will be used for, City Manager Mike Van Milligen has said.
Cook will remain an outspoken proponent of the expansion in the coming months.
“People are coming from Kansas City, Des Moines, Omaha, Rockford and Chicago every single weekend to attend something in Dubuque, Iowa,” he said. “That’s something as a community we need to capitalize on because that’s a gift most communities don’t have.”
Mayor Roy Buol said features such as Five Flags help keep Dubuque relevant.
“The rest of the state, for the most part, is losing population, and it’s not a good scenario,” he said. “If we want to develop a community of choice, really you need to think seriously about that younger set of people we’re trying to attract.”