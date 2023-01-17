ZWINGLE, Iowa — Matt Wessels stepped out of the car and blinked at the sight before him.
A crowd of more than 60 friends and family members, many clad in red and carrying signs and balloons, were waiting to greet him in the large shed at his family’s Zwingle home.
“Welcome home, Matt,” someone shouted, and the cheer was taken up on all sides as the 13-year-old walked forward alongside his parents, Amanda and Brian Wessels.
The group had gathered as a surprise to celebrate Matt’s homecoming after a nearly three-week stay at University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, where he received a heart transplant last month.
Matt was born with a congenital heart defect, and his story, along with that of the late Sarah Reiss, inspired the launch of local nonprofit Research For the Kids, which held its 14th annual Poker Run (Ride/Drive) fundraiser in September. To date, the organization has raised more than $2.46 million for pediatric brain tumor and heart defect research programs at Stead Family Children’s Hospital, according to the Research For the Kids website.
Sarah Reiss was Amanda Wessels’ cousin and battled a cancerous brain tumor for more than two years before her death at age 22 in 2010.
“Research For the Kids is obviously very important to us, both with the brain tumor side and the heart defect side,” Amanda Wessels said. “Research is so needed so we can help other families not have to go through what we did.”
Surgeries and recovery
By the time Matt was 3 years old, he had had three open heart surgeries. For years, he also dealt with a condition called protein-losing enteropathy, which arose as a result of his congenital heart defect. Too much protein from his body was leaking into his intestines, leading to potential problems with organs such as his kidneys and liver.
“The only cure for it is a heart transplant,” said Amanda.
Matt said he often was short of breath and sometimes felt tired, but he always was able to keep up with his siblings: Johnny, 17, Luke, 15, and Samantha, 11.
“We’ve always treated him as a normal kid. Some stuff, he had to be more careful, and he had to take more breaks than the rest of us, but he wanted to be right there,” Johnny said. “I’d be cleaning out the shed, and he’d be right there with a shovel.”
Amanda said the family entered Matt on the list for a heart transplant Nov. 3. The day after Christmas, they received a call that a heart was available, and on Dec. 27, Matt underwent a daylong transplant surgery in Iowa City.
At home, Johnny, Luke and Samantha took care of chores and tended to the family’s animals, including goats, chickens and cats. Their parents, who stayed at the hospital for much of Matt’s three-week recovery period, kept them updated through frequent texts and calls.
“The first week was pretty scary,” said Amanda, her voice quavering slightly. “There were some complications. But he pulled through, they got it fixed, and he’s bounced back really well.”
She said Matt will have many doctor appointments and several biopsies per year for several years to ensure his new heart is working properly, but if all goes as planned, he will not need additional surgeries.
Homecoming
Angela Dupont, Amanda’s sister, helped organize the surprise welcome home celebration for Matt, Amanda and Brian. Attendees originally had planned to stand along the Wessels’ driveway with their signs, but rain drove them into the shed — which provided a fitting setting of its own, since tractors with “Research for the Kids” signs were parked along the walls.
Once the shock of the sizable welcoming committee had worn off, Matt and his parents circulated among their friends and family members, sharing hugs, smiles and gratitude.
“Family and friends are everything,” Amanda said. “All their texts and prayers and everything got us through these past three weeks.”
Matt said he is feeling “better” and is eager to return to work at a farm in La Motte, Iowa, where he helps clean and care for equipment.
However, he plans to take at least a few months off first, giving him plenty of time to catch up on schoolwork and play video games with his siblings.
“It’ll be interesting to see how he feels with the new heart, since for him, the (shortness of breath) and being tired was just so normal,” Amanda said.
Johnny said he is grateful to have his brother home and looks forward to having Matt at his side once again while they bale hay or work on a tractor.
“It’s not over, but we’re sitting in a much better spot,” Johnny said. “I’m really happy to be able to talk to him and see him in person again.”
