Aldi is planning a new supermarket between Sonic (left) and Starbucks (far right) in Dubuque’s Plaza 20.

A national grocer plans to open a second store in Dubuque.

Aldi intends to construct a grocery store in Plaza 20 on a parcel located just east of Starbucks on Dodge Street, according to a building permit application submitted to the City of Dubuque this week by a contractor. That document indicates the property is owned by Aldi.

