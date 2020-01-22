CASSVILLE, Wis. — A Cassville native who is a state conservation warden recently garnered an international honor.
Dale Hochhausen was named the North American Wildlife Enforcement Officers Association’s officer of the year, according to a Tuesday press release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Hochhausen, who is based in La Crosse County and serves on the Mississippi River Warden Team, was named the Wisconsin DNR’s warden of the year in June. He has been a member of the warden service for 21 years.
“The North American association cited Hochhausen’s multi-faceted program, which includes phenomenal work with the urban and rural areas as well as the vast Upper Mississippi River wildlife and fish refuge,” the release states. “Known for his ready assistance to officers in neighboring states, Hochhausen also was honored for his community involvement, resource education efforts, media relations and enforcement.”