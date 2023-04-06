EPWORTH, Iowa – Western Dubuque High School is conducting an infant supplies drive this month.

The school is holding a baby supply drive beginning Monday, April 10 through April 21 as part of a service day project. The supplies will be used to create care packages for families in need.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.