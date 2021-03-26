ASBURY, Iowa — A motorcyclist was injured Saturday in a crash near Asbury.
David J. Moore, 61, of Epworth, was taken to a hospital by private vehicle for treatment of his injuries, according to a report obtained Thursday from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 7:25 p.m. Saturday in the 16000 block of Hales Mill Road. The report states that Moore was driving on Hales Mill when a deer appeared on the roadway, causing the motorcycle to leave the east side of the road and crash.