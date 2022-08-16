Following testimony Monday regarding the fatal injuries suffered by a Dubuque woman, prosecutors rested their case against the man accused of killing her, while defense attorneys said he would not take the stand today to testify in his own defense.

Monday marked the fourth day of testimony in the first- degree murder trial of Mark T. Fishler, 61, of Dubuque. He is accused of killing Berniece M. Williamson, 80. A conviction on the charge carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

Tags

Recommended for you