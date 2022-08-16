Following testimony Monday regarding the fatal injuries suffered by a Dubuque woman, prosecutors rested their case against the man accused of killing her, while defense attorneys said he would not take the stand today to testify in his own defense.
Monday marked the fourth day of testimony in the first- degree murder trial of Mark T. Fishler, 61, of Dubuque. He is accused of killing Berniece M. Williamson, 80. A conviction on the charge carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
Williamson was found dead on July 15, 2021, inside her home on Clarke Drive. Authorities have indicated that Fishler, then the boyfriend of Williamson’s niece Kathleen M. McCarthy, was the last known person to see Williamson alive, having been at her residence on July 14, 2021.
On July 15, 2021, McCarthy asked a neighbor to check on Williamson after not hearing from her for a day. The neighbor found Williamson dead in her residence, lying just inside her back door “with a roll of carpet over her head,” court documents state.
Assistant Iowa Attorney General Douglas Hammerand told jurors earlier in the trial that he believed Fishler killed Williamson for her money and her jewelry.
The defense argued that Fishler was there to fix a leaky faucet, as he sometimes helped Williamson with odd jobs. A copy of a check dated July 14 also was found at the residence, which Williamson apparently wrote to McCarthy for a “sink part.”
In the garage of Williamson’s home, police found a metal pipe that had trace amounts of Williamson’s blood on it. A previous prosecution witness testified that there were no fingerprints on the pipe that could be used for identification purposes.
A deputy state medical examiner, Dr. Jonathan Thompson, performed the autopsy on Williamson on July 19, 2021.
He testified in court Monday that Williamson died of blunt-force injuries to the head. He said he found that she sustained multiple lacerations on her head, a fracture of her skull and fractured cartilage in her throat.
“Lacerations are caused by a blunt object,” he said. “She had multiple lacerations to her scalp. She had injuries to the frontal portion and sides of her neck. She had some bruising in the chest and what is referred to as the collarbone area.”
Thompson testified that he also found evidence of bruising and bleeding to Williamson’s brain. The jury viewed photos taken during the autopsy as Thompson testified.
He testified that Williamson’s injuries were consistent with the use of a metal pipe as a weapon.
“Berniece died of blunt-force head injuries,” Thompson said. “The concussive effect on her brain stem decreased her drive to breathe.”
Under cross-examination by defense attorney Steven Drahozal, Thompson testified that he couldn’t say with certainty what specifically caused Williamson’s wounds, nor could he determine the exact time of her death. He testified that the window of time of the death extends from the last time a deceased person was seen alive to the time when the person was found.
“Unlike on TV, there is no good means to determine when a person dies,” Thompson said.
Prosecutors rested their case after Thompson’s testimony.
On Monday afternoon, defense witness Shane Flesher, an investigator in the public defender’s office, testified that he photographed the back door of what had been Williamson’s home in May 2022. He testified that he attempted to lock the door knob of the back door but that he was able to push the door open even though it had been locked.
“The knob and lock do function, but the door doesn’t securely latch,” Flesher said.
Flesher also testified that he researched the price of gold on July 15, 2021. It was about $1,836 per ounce, according to a website Flesher had checked.
Earlier in the trial, jurors heard testimony from two pawn shop workers about more than $2,500 worth of jewelry and coins that were brought into Allied Pawn in Dubuque in the days following Williamson’s death.
In the first sale, Fishler brought in $1,325 in gold jewelry and miscellaneous coins on July 15. He was paid in cash and given a receipt. Deana Kollman sold more jewelry and coins on Fishler’s behalf on July 16. She testified earlier in the trial that she received about $1,200 in cash, which she said she “handed straight to” Fishler. She said Fishler gave her $200 for her time.
Police were able to obtain the jewelry and coins that Fishler brought in because of the online system Allied Pawn uses to track transactions. Because the second sale was under Kollman’s name, authorities were not able to track down those items before they were scrapped or sold.
When shown the retrieved jewelry, none of Williamson’s acquaintances could identify the items as hers.
Flesher admitted under cross-examination by Hammerand that he is not an expert on the price of gold and that he only checked the price for one day in July 2021.
Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley released the jury at about 2:20 p.m. Monday, and defense attorneys made a motion for a judgment of acquittal, contending the state had not proved its case against Fishler.
Leigha Lattner, one of Fishler’s defense attorneys, said the evidence presented shows that Fishler and McCarthy were the only people who cared for Williamson.
“There is no evidence that the defendant wanted Berniece Williamson injured,” Lattner said. “There is no evidence that the defendant planned to kill Berniece. (Prosecutors) have not proven their elements (of the case).”
Ackley denied the motion, and the sides held an informal discussion of the jury instructions to be used after the sides present their closing arguments, which is expected to occur today.