The Dubuque County 911 Public Safety Committee recently proposed a budget including $170,000 for component replacements for the $10 million-plus radio system installed a few years ago.
The 911 system included the construction of six radio towers and major equipment upgrades for emergency management in the county. The county Board of Supervisors in 2017 approved bonding for $10.3 million for the system.
The system replaced one that was deemed to have reached the end of its lifespan, and it was thought to be a generational investment that would last for decades.
At a recent meeting, though, representatives from RACOM — the communications company contracted by the county to manage the system — proposed a plan to invest steadily in the system for maintenance and upgrades. This would require costly investments by the county each year, but would prolong the system’s life, according to RACOM Vice President Terry Brennan.
He explained that the equipment contains many component parts that are expected to last different amounts of time, rather than being one piece of equipment. As an alternative to replacing entire pieces of equipment every time a part stops working, Brennan said, the county could save money in the long run by replacing individual components.
“The alternative is, you could be throwing away something with 10 years of life left because something in there had a four-year lifespan,” he said.
RACOM’s proposal, which the 911 Public Safety Committee eventually accepted, would cost the county $170,000 in the next fiscal year. Committee Budget Director Denise Dolan said the cost then would increase each year afterward.
“I have that slated, but with that, added to everything else, our ending balance will take a hit,” she said.
Sheriff Joe Kennedy said he eventually came around to RACOM’s proposal.
“When we went to the board and asked for the money to replace the radio system, it was a big expense,” he said. “But to me, it makes sense — when speaking to these guys — that if we gradually replace the components, we will be better off.”
Dyersville Police Chief Brent Schroeder questioned why the committee had not heard of the proposed replacement costs years ago.
“I’m just really surprised none of this came up when we were planning the system,” he said.
Brennan said the lifespans of the different components were not well known when planning the system.
Any county funding for the project would have to be approved by the county Board of Supervisors.
Supervisor Harley Pothoff attended the meeting and afterward said he was not sure of the proposal’s fate.
“It makes sense, replacing parts over time, like with anything,” he said. “But it’s just another big cost, a lot of money. So, I don’t know.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.