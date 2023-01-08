The Dubuque County 911 Public Safety Committee recently proposed a budget including $170,000 for component replacements for the $10 million-plus radio system installed a few years ago.

The 911 system included the construction of six radio towers and major equipment upgrades for emergency management in the county. The county Board of Supervisors in 2017 approved bonding for $10.3 million for the system.

