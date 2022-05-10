DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- James Kennedy Public Library will hold a Water and Sewer System Expo event next week with the City of Dyersville Public Works Department.

The event will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the library to mark Public Works Week.

Visitors will learn about the equipment and processes needed for clean water. The city’s public works staff will lead a presentation at 6 p.m. on how the water and sewer systems operate in Dyersville.

Tags

Recommended for you