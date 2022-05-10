DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- James Kennedy Public Library will hold a Water and Sewer System Expo event next week with the City of Dyersville Public Works Department.
The event will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the library to mark Public Works Week.
Visitors will learn about the equipment and processes needed for clean water. The city’s public works staff will lead a presentation at 6 p.m. on how the water and sewer systems operate in Dyersville.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.