Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Police said a Dubuque woman stole $4,500 after cashing a bad check at a Dubuque credit union location.
Aimee S. Pierce, 40, of 1720 Avoca St., was arrested at 8:11 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Iowa Street on warrants charging second-degree theft and forgery.
Court documents state that authorities were notified on June 6 that bad checks had been used at DuTrac Community Credit Union, 3465 Asbury Road.
An employee reported that Pierce signed up for a DuTrac account and deposited a $5,000 cashier’s check from First Citizen’s Bank into the account, documents state.
The check was dated April 14 from Saint Mary Schools.
Pierce withdrew $4,500 from the account on April 23.
Documents state that Pierce’s check later was returned to DuTrac with “refer to maker” as the return reason, meaning that the check was fraudulent.
DuTrac lost $4,500 in the process, documents state.
Police were given footage from DuTrac showing Pierce signing up for the account and making the deposit.
Warrants for Pierce’s arrest were issued March 28 and 31.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.