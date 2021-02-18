A Dubuque-based medical provider is alerting patients of a potential data breach.
Grand River Medical Group reported in a letter to patients that a potential data breach occurred after an unauthorized person gained access into an employee’s email account. The email access allowed the person to potentially view documents containing personal information of Grand River patients.
Grand River states in the letter that the email account was terminated once the unauthorized access was discovered and an investigation was launched.
The accessed documents included name, social security number (for a limited number of individuals), date of birth, address, patient’s balance and balance type, claim amount and status code, visit type and medications.
Safeguards were implemented in order to prevent similar breaches in the future.
Grand River is offering a year of complimentary identity theft protection services for patients.
Enroll by calling 833-764-1663.