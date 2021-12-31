When Roy Buol was 18 months old, he and his six siblings were abandoned by their father, leaving only his mother to care for seven children.
Buol, now 71 years old, still remembers those early days and the struggles that he and his family experienced, but he also recalls the help that his family received from neighbors and local organizations.
“I remember the Salvation Army in particular was amazing during Christmastime,” he said. “They always were a big help.”
Buol never forgot the help the community offered. Growing up, he always wanted to give back to the people of the city that had helped his family.
Now, after serving as a Ward 2 Dubuque City Council member for 10 years and mayor for 16 years, he hopes he has given back enough to ensure the community he loves has been made better by his efforts.
“I’ve been able to work with some amazing people and accomplish some amazing things,” Buol said. “I’m really proud of the work that we have done.”
Earlier this year, Dubuque’s longest-serving mayor announced he would not seek reelection. In January, Council Member Brad Cavanagh will succeed him.
For Buol, the new year marks the end of a life-affirming experience. Throughout his tenure, he pushed to improve multiple facets of the city, including public transportation, inclusivity and downtown revitalization.
Buol said his proudest accomplishment remains pushing the city to adopt environmentally friendly practices and policies, along with working to reduce the city’s overall contribution to climate change.
While Buol served as mayor, the city created the Sustainable Dubuque city office, adopted a Community Climate Action and Resiliency Plan to reduce citywide greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and invested in numerous projects promoting sustainability.
“We were able to become a leader in sustainability and set an example for other communities,” he said. “It has been a huge success, and it has set Dubuque on the right path for the future.”
However, he also refused to take too much credit for the city’s accomplishments over the past 16 years. Buol pointed to strong cooperation and leadership by city staff and City Council members.
Council Member Ric Jones has served with Buol since winning an at-large council seat in 2005. For Jones, it was Buol’s vision for the city and leadership that played a major part in many of the city’s accomplishments over the past decade.
“He took us places that I would never have thought to try to go,” Jones said. “He would just present you with arguments that made sense, and he was a great leader. I’m going to miss him dearly.”
Along with advocating for numerous city initiatives, Buol also served as an ambassador for Dubuque, traveling to events and conventions throughout the nation and world to promote the city’s accomplishments and ideals. He also attended countless local events, lending his eager smile and support.
However, it wasn’t all successes. Buol himself recounted multiple moments when city endeavors fell short. He pointed in particular to 2003 when voters overwhelmingly rejecting a bond issue to help build a minor league baseball stadium in the Port of Dubuque.
“There are a lot of people that still come up to me today who are disappointed that never happened,” he said. “I think it really would have been an amazing thing for the city.”
Buol said he initially planned on not seeking reelection in 2017 but ultimately decided to run again. Today, he is confident in his decision to step aside and confident in the abilities of the current City Council and incoming mayor.
Cavanagh said he has sought the advice of Buol in preparation for assuming the role of mayor. Cavanagh expressed his admiration for his predecessor and the impact he had on the community.
“I’m a person who believes that everything is measurable, but it would take a long time to measure the entire impact that Roy has had on the city,” Cavanagh said. “Everywhere you look, it is easy to see somewhere in the city that Roy has helped make a reality.”
Starting in 2022, Buol plans to spend his time doing the things that he had set aside during his tenure in public office.
He talked about spending more time with his grandchildren and traveling the world with his wife, Deb, but he also does not plan to fade from the public eye entirely. He still intends to help out in the community, just not as an elected official.
For Buol, it has been a long road of serving the community, but he still feels the need to give back to the city that gave so much to him growing up.
“I’m not going to disappear,” he said. “I’m not going to go quietly into the night.”