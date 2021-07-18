Former Dubuque resident again sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing his girlfriend
A former Dubuque man Thursday again was sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing his girlfriend.
Fontae C. Buelow, 29, was sentenced at the Dubuque County Courthouse after being found guilty of second-degree murder by a Clinton County, Iowa, jury last month.
The sentencing came after Buelow had been tried a second time for fatally stabbing Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, in his Dubuque residence on March 31, 2017.
Throughout the trial, the prosecution asserted that Buelow killed Link, while the defense argued that Link stabbed herself. Link’s father took aim at the defense in his victim impact statement.
“What your team of lawyers decided to do was truly disgusting,” Neal Link said. “You tried to turn Sam into someone she is not.”
One of Buelow’s defense attorneys said in an email to the Telegraph Herald that he expects to file an appeal in the case within 30 days of Thursday’s sentencing.
MLB to hold Iowans-only lottery for ticket chances for game in Dyersville
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — With less than a month to go before the big game, Major League Baseball made its first announcement related to tickets for the upcoming contest at the Field of Dreams.
MLB announced that Iowa residents can register for free for a lottery to have a chance to buy tickets to the Aug. 12 game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees in Dyersville.
The registration period began Friday and runs through 11 a.m. Friday, July 23, at https://atmlb.com/3ieyLzY. In addition to being an Iowa resident, registrants must be at least 18 years old, and only one registration per person is allowed.
Randomly selected winners from among the registrants will be notified on Aug. 2 that they each have the opportunity to purchase up to two tickets to the game.
The new stadium at the Field of Dreams site will be able to accommodate up to 8,000 fans, MLB again confirmed Thursday.
Many ticket-related questions remain unanswered weeks before the game, including how many tickets will be available to Iowans and whether there will be other methods for people — including non-Iowans — to get them.
Tornadoes damage Manchester buildings; no injuries reported
MANCHESTER, Iowa — Two tornadoes damaged several buildings in the Manchester area on Wednesday night.
The National Weather Service described the tornadoes as “brief and narrow” and classified both as EF-1s, the second-lowest rating.
The first, with wind speeds up to 90 mph and a path 40 yards wide at its maximum, snapped several large tree limbs southwest of Manchester. The second tornado caused significant damage to several buildings near the Iowa 13-U.S. 20 interchange. It had wind speeds up to 110 mph and a path 30 yards wide at its maximum.
No injuries were reported in connection to the pair of tornadoes. However, the severe weather caused major damage to farm properties and prompted the evacuation of the Delaware County Fair.
Dubuque County officials say vaccine lottery off table
Dubuque County supervisors confirmed Wednesday that they will no longer pursue a lottery incentive in hopes of increasing the county’s COVID-19 vaccination rate.
The proposal from the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team, at the behest of the county supervisors, would have awarded four $10,000 prizes to fully vaccinated residents. Two of the prizes would have gone to people in the initial pool of the fully vaccinated, while the second two would have been awarded to people who then got fully vaccinated after the initial drawing.
County Board of Health members had previously voted, 5-0, against the proposal, largely because of a lack of evidence that such incentives succeed in encouraging vaccinations.
Representatives from the Board of Supervisors and Board of Health each indicated that they don’t expect the lottery proposal to resurface in the future.
Moving forward, County Supervisor Harley Pothoff said he thinks continued education is the main path for upping vaccination figures.
“We’re going to keep promoting (vaccination), but we can’t force people to do it,” he said. “Education is the biggest thing.”
record number of new businesses launched in Iowa
The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office last week released a report showing that 33,260 new businesses registered with the state in fiscal year 2021, which concluded on June 30. The figure marked a 35.8% increase from the previous fiscal year and established a record for new business filings in a year.
Secretary of State Paul Pate believes the report highlights the “resiliency” of Iowa businesses.
The state reported 24,481 new business filings in fiscal year 2020, slightly lower than the figure from fiscal year 2019. That marked the first time since 2014 that the state didn’t see that number rise, reflecting the dampening impact that the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic had on entrepreneurial activity.
The positive statewide trend is also evident on the local level.
Abby Giblin opened her Dubuque beauty salon, Blush Beauty Co., three months ago and said she has seen “exponential” growth in clients since.
“We are just riding the wave,” she said. “We are working 12-, 13-, sometimes 14-hour days. But it is so exciting to come into work every day.”
Flexsteel may donate parts of former Jackson Street site
The Dubuque County Conservation Board last week approved a letter of intent to accept a donation of about 16 acres around the site of Flexsteel Industries’ former manufacturing facility on Jackson Street.
Those 16 acres owned by Flexsteel long have been unused but are situated north of the now vacant footprint of the facility. They abut the Heritage Trail and include wetland areas.
In late 2019, Flexsteel pulled out of a collaborative agreement for the Jackson Street site, choosing instead to redevelop the property itself. Recently, the furniture manufacturer, which is still headquartered in Dubuque, offered to donate 16 of the 43 acres on the site of its previous manufacturing plant for conservation and outdoor recreation.
At this point, it’s unclear what that acreage could ultimately be used for. But there will soon be opportunities for county residents and leaders to share ideas.
East Central Intergovernmental Association staff members will hold a focus group with the Friends of Dubuque County Conservation on July 21. They then will hold an initial public input session at 6 p.m. July 22.