The Dubuque Community Schools superintendent will leave his post this summer after being named the next chief administrator of Keystone Area Education Agency.
Stan Rheingans will remain at the helm of the Dubuque district until June 30 and will step into the new role on July 1. He will succeed current Chief Administrator Pat Heiderscheit, who is retiring.
At the AEA, Rheingans will support 224 employees to provide “special education and school improvement services” in Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek counties, a press release states. The agency serves 21 public school districts and 27 nonpublic schools with about 32,000 kindergarten through 12th-grade students. The AEA also serves children ages 3 and younger.
“I’m really excited about the opportunity to continue to work with Dubuque Community Schools but also to work with small, rural schools and everything in between,” Rheingans said. “As hard as it is to leave Dubuque, I think the excitement of being able to work closely with all of those school districts … is something that I’m excited to take on.”
Meanwhile, members of the Dubuque Community School Board quickly will begin the search for his replacement.
“We want to get ahead of the game as much as we can, but I feel very confident that Dubuque is in a very good position to receive some good quality candidates,” said Board President Tami Ryan.
Rheingans has served as superintendent of the Dubuque district since 2012 and previously served as the district’s executive director of human resources. On Monday, he said moving to the Keystone role was a “logical progression” for his career, noting that he will have the chance to work with a large number of districts to support them and help them meet their goals.
“I have been superintendent here for 10 years, … and I think change is good for organizations as well as for people,” Rheingans said. “I think that for 10 years, it’s been my honor and privilege to be the superintendent here, and I’m looking forward to this to be the next 10 years of my career.”
Rheingans will be paid a salary of $219,000 in his new role, according to AEA board meeting minutes. His current salary is $225,120.
Nancy Bradley, who is a member of both the Dubuque school board and the Keystone board of directors, participated in the hiring process for Rheingans to join the AEA. She noted that Keystone leaders received 21 applications for the position, narrowing the pool to seven semifinalists and then three finalists. Ultimately, board members voted unanimously to hire Rheingans, Bradley said.
She said Rheingans’ experience working both in large and small school districts over the course of his career set him apart as a candidate, as did his advocacy for public education in Iowa and his focus on children.
“For Stan, it’s about kids,” Bradley said. “It was so obvious throughout the interview process. There were countless opportunities for him to speak for himself. Instead, he spoke of his team and … his work on behalf of students.”
Still, she said, hiring Rheingans to his new role was bittersweet, as it will mark the end of his tenure with the Dubuque district.
“It will be very hard shoes to fill,” Bradley said.
Already, board members are readying to start the process of finding Rheingans’ successor.
At a school board meeting today, members will examine what they need to do to amend Rheingans’ contract so he can be released to his new position when it starts.
Board members will start digging into details of the search process at the meeting of their Facilities/Support Services Committee next week.
Ryan said board members aim to name Rheingans’ successor “well before he leaves” so the transition is a smooth one. She thinks the leadership of Rheingans and his team has positioned the district in such a way that the superintendent position will be sought after.
Ryan also said she appreciated Rheingans’ leadership and collaboration over his time as superintendent, as well as his work with the board to develop a strategic plan and his skills as a communicator.
“The community was able to have a lot of confidence in the decisions the superintendent did make,” she said. “Whether they agreed with them or not, at least they knew his thought process, and he didn’t make decisions unilaterally.”
Rheingans said the decision to leave the Dubuque school district after 18 years was an emotional one. He said he hopes his legacy with the district is building a team and empowering people to make decisions based on what is best for students.
“The team here at Dubuque Community School District is second to none, so I’m proud to leave for the next person, whoever they are, a highly-functioning district with a great team of professionals that will help that person transition into their role as superintendent,” he said.