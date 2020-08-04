GALENA, Ill. -- The City of Galena has received a nearly $1.6 million loan for the construction of a new water main.
The loan from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency comes with a principal forgiveness of $800,000. The city plans to replace deteriorating water main infrastructure throughout the city, starting with the east portion of town.
City Administrator Mark Moran said the improved infrastructure will reduce water main breaks, along with increasing water pressure and quality.
The loan was awarded to the city as part of the Illinois EPA’s Revolving Loan Fund.