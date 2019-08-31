EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — More than four months after a woman was fatally shot in downtown East Dubuque, law enforcement continues to seek video footage to assist with the investigation.
Jennifer L. Miller, 44, of Dubuque, died of her injuries after being shot at about 2:45 a.m. April 21 on Sinsinawa Avenue. No arrests have been made in the case.
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation and has issued multiple public pleas for videos related to the incident to be turned over. Officials previously said they know that such cellphone video footage exists.
Sheriff Kevin Turner said in an email this week that his department has not received “any response on someone having the video of the shooting.”
“We are still gathering evidence, and the (Jo Daviess County) state’s attorney is still speaking to the grand jury,” Turner said in an email.
Meanwhile, a benefit for Miller’s family is slated for noon Sept. 29 at The Other Side in East Dubuque. Anyone interested in making direct donations can do so by calling Patti Clancy at 563-451-2512.