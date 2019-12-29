Man arrested after 13 animals found dead at Dubuque farm
A Dubuque man was arrested recently on more than 30 criminal charges for allegedly neglecting more than two dozen farm animals, many of which died and were not properly disposed of, authorities said.
Cesar L. Gonzalez, 31, of 2663 Roosevelt St., was arrested on warrants charging 25 counts of livestock neglect and eight counts of failure to dispose of a dead animal.
Online records don’t yet list upcoming court dates.
Twenty-six animals, 23 of which were in poor health, were removed from Gonzalez’ farm after a search warrant was executed on Dec. 17.
Officers also found 13 dead animals, including a pig, a donkey and a pony, at the farm, according to court documents.
The surviving animals are being cared for by the Dubuque Regional Humane Society and the Iowa Equine Rescue.
Judge nixes plea deal for man accused of human trafficking
A judge on Monday scuttled a proposed plea deal for a Dubuque man accused of human trafficking because it did not require him to admit guilt.
John R. Hart, 68, of 2180 St. Celia St., is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with human trafficking and pimping, and he was scheduled to have a plea hearing Monday.
A plea agreement filed in advance of that hearing stated that Hart would enter an Alford plea of guilty for the pimping charge. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
As part of that deal, the human trafficking charge would be dismissed.
Prosecutors then would have sought a five-year prison sentence for Hart on the conviction, according to the document. Hart’s attorneys would have argued against that recommendation.
While a formal court hearing in the case was not held Monday, Iowa District Court Judge Monica Wittig could be heard in the courtroom conversing with attorneys, stating Hart’s charges were too “highly offensive” to accept an Alford plea.
Officials plan improvements for Dubuque’s Comiskey Park
A splash pad and volleyball courts or potentially both could be in store for one of Dubuque’s busiest parks.
City officials have budgeted about $1.2 million in grant funds and local dollars for a planned expansion and improvement to Comiskey Park. The North End park is located at a corner of East 25th and Jackson streets.
“We have a lot of space to work with, and it’s not a lot of money,” city Recreation Division Manager Dan Kroger said. “It’s really important that we are cognizant of needs as well as looking at different variations and options to serve as many of those needs as possible in the budget provided.”
The city purchased an adjacent two-acre parcel to expand the previously 3.74-acre park. City leaders earlier this year approved a contract for up to $206,000 with a Madison, Wis., firm for the design of the planned park expansion.
The consultant will ramp up public engagement this winter and present conceptual designs in March, Kroger said. The hope is to finalize plans and solicit bids for work to begin by late summer and wrap up by the end of 2020.
Free study leads to Water tests at 3 Dubuque schools
Dubuque Community Schools leaders recently tapped into a University of Iowa program to test for lead in drinking water at three elementary schools.
Volunteers from the Center for Health Effects of Environmental Contamination took samples from water sources at Bryant, Fulton and Marshall elementary schools last weekend. The tests are being conducted at no charge to the district, and results will be available in the coming weeks.
District officials said they do not expect to find any issues at the three campuses, but the U of I program allows them to be proactive in ensuring that students and staff have access to safe water.
“We have no reason to believe we have lead-in-water contamination issues there,” said Bill Burkhart, the district’s manager of buildings and grounds. “Since this is a free testing, it was to our benefit to take advantage of that.”
Earlier this year, the center in Iowa City launched a program that uses state funding to pay for schools to test for lead in their water. If issues are found, the center also helps cover the cost of remediation.
Christmas ‘laid-back day’ for Dubuque firefighters
Sunny skies had much to do with the relaxed mood at Dubuque Fire Department headquarters Wednesday morning.
As of 11 a.m., the radio had crackled with just three calls for service so far for the day.
Staffing the Christmas Day shift, all six of the city’s fire stations were staffed for any emergency that might flare up as families unwrapped gifts under electrically wired evergreens.
“This is a really laid-back day for us,” said Assistant Fire Chief Mark Ludescher.
Nine firefighters puttered around headquarters at 11 W. Ninth St.
Some studied. Others worked out in the basement gym, napped or watched television — all waiting for a call, at which point they would have 90 seconds to roll out the door.
Breakfast was interrupted by a request for assistance for someone who had fallen — the most common incident that the department responds to year-round.