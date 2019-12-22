Four Democratic U.S. lawmakers from the tri-state area joined their party in passing articles of impeachment last week, a move experts say likely will — for better or worse — factor into their ongoing bids for reelection.
But with the polarized political landscape increasingly pitting the ideologically divergent against each other, entrenched partisanship — not the latest scandal or achievement — is expected to be the deciding factor for most voters.
It’s the very small minority of people who have fallen through the bipartisan cracks who might be swayed, according to a pair of local experts.
“The difference is not going to be made by what the rhetoric of the Democrats and Republicans will be, but rather the perception of those very few voters who are persuadable,” said Chris Budzisz, a political science professor at Loras College. “In this polarized environment, people have approached the impeachment discussion as just another chapter in this partisan fight.”
THE FIGHT BEGINS
Three of four area Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives won their seats in 2018 even though their districts helped send Republican President Donald Trump to the White House two years before.
U.S. Reps. Abby Finkenauer, of Iowa, Cheri Bustos, of Illinois, and Ron Kind, of Wisconsin, represent districts that supported Trump’s 2016 bid. Only U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., voted for Trump’s impeachment from a district that was blue in 2016.
Finkenauer already was facing a tough reelection bid. The freshman lawmaker flipped Iowa’s First Congressional District with 51% of the vote in 2018, ousting former Republican U.S. Rep. Rod Blum.
Three Republicans are preparing for a primary election in hopes of challenging Finkenauer. They include Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, Winneshiek County Republican Thomas Hansen and Jackson County Republican Darren White.
Hinson, a former news broadcaster, is far ahead in fundraising, high-profile endorsements, out-of-state support and name recognition in Iowa.
Just minutes after House Democrats voted in favor of the articles of impeachment, the Republican Party of Iowa issued a scathing statement directed at Finkenauer and her Democratic peers in the state, U.S. Reps. Cindy Axne and Dave Loebsack.
“While the president has gotten results for the American people — negotiating historic trade deals, creating over 7 million jobs and reshaping the federal judiciary — Iowans will remember that Reps. Axne, Finkenauer and Loebsack are part of the swamp and have done nothing but put partisan politics ahead of the people of our state,” officials said in the statement.
Just seconds after the vote, the conservative advocacy American Action Network announced a $2.5 million ad campaign it plans to wage against 29 Democrats whose districts helped Trump in 2016. Specifically, it shared photos of ads against Finkenauer and Axne.
University of Northern Iowa political science professor Chris Larimer said he was not surprised with interest from outside.
“We’re going to see outside money pouring in,” he said.
Despite these prompt attacks, though, Larimer pointed out that both Trump’s favorability and unfavorability ratings remain remarkably steady.
“If public opinion polls are right, most people haven’t changed their minds,” he said. “That’s been interesting seeing how steady it is. The number of people who support Trump and the number of people against Trump stay the same.”
CHANGING MINDS?
Last week’s vote could make little difference to voters.
“It’s going to dominate the campaign, but it is hard to know to what extent the vote is going to be a motivating factor for new voters,” Larimer said.
Tri-state Democrats were somewhat reticent about impeachment leading up to the vote. They each approved opening the inquiry, but said or wrote that they did so hesitantly.
When it finally came time to cast ballots in favor of articles of impeachment alleging abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, Finkenauer downplayed the partisanship of the decision.
“This decision is not, and was never about politics, and this shouldn’t be about political parties or elections,” Finkenauer wrote in a statement. “It’s about facts, dignity in public service and honoring those who fought and continue to fight to protect our sacred democracy.”
Attempts to reach Finkenauer to provide comment for this story were unsuccessful.
“It’s being cognizant of her constituency,” Larimer said. “Her district has more voters registered as no party than any of the other three (in Iowa). You don’t have party ID for that many constituents. Most of those voters are probably not true independents. They lean one way or the other. But if you don’t know, you tend to walk down the middle.”
Both Larimer and Budzisz said that was probably wise for Finkenauer. The impeachment, they said, was going to be used by her Republican opponents and their party organizations.
“There will be increasing pressure for the Republican candidates here in Iowa and elsewhere to announce the strength of their support for President Trump,” Budzisz said. “There isn’t much room for Republican candidates to disagree with Republicans in Congress now, or to entertain supporting impeachment on these articles, or even voice concern for the president’s actions.”
The experts said Bustos will be safer than Finkenauer, not just because she has served several terms.
“She has proven that she can win reelection in difficult years,” Budzisz said.
Bustos, who did not respond to requests seeking comment for this story, also issued a statement suggesting impeachment is a last resort.
“With both a profound sense of constitutional duty and deep respect for the office of the presidency, I will solemnly cast my vote in favor of both articles of impeachment for Senate consideration,” she said in the statement.
Kind’s office also did not respond to messages seeking comment for this story. He holds the distinction of having voted for impeachment twice. In 1998, he voted to impeach President Clinton, a fellow Democrat, and he supported Trump’s impeachment last week.