FARLEY, Iowa -- A local educator has been recognized with an annual service award.
The Brenda and Tom Educational Service Award recently was given to Drexler Middle/Intermediate School teacher Cindy Bell.
She has taught social studies at Drexler Middle School for 24 years. Prior to that, she taught in the Farley-Bankston and RHCL parochial schools and was a substitute teacher following her 1982 graduation from University of Northern Iowa. Bell also was the assistant girls varsity basketball coach at Western Dubuque High School from 1997 to 2016.
According to a press release, Bell was praised for her willingness and leadership on building committees, for her hours spent on the implementation of the program ”Its Learning” and for assisting her peers. She also was lauded as a technology expert at Drexler.
Due to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the family increased the cash award this year from $1,000 to $2,000.
A subcommittee of past winners of the award selected Bell as the 2021 recipient.