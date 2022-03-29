STOCKTON, Ill. — Stockton school district leaders seek applicants to fill a vacancy on the Board of Education.
Residents of the district can send a letter of interest and relevant credentials by April 6 to Superintendent James Bunting at Stockton CUSD #206, 540 N. Rush St., Stockton, Ill., 61085.
Bunting wrote in an email that the vacancy was created when Board Member Neil Cahill resigned from his position on March 21 due to increased work obligations following a promotion.
An online announcement from the district states that the board will interview prospective candidates on April 11 and install the new member at its regular meeting on April 19.
More information is available by contacting Bunting at 815-947-3391 or james.bunting@stocktonschools.com.
