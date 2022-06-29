CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A former administrator who stole more than $500,000 from Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque was sentenced Tuesday to more than three years in federal prison.
Todd C. Wessels, 50, of Dubuque, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to three years and five months in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud. The Telegraph Herald attended the sentencing hearing.
Wessels also must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
“This was a systematic, constant fleecing of an organization,” Judge C.J. Williams said when administering the sentence. “The defendant used his position to deprive this organization of funds badly needed. It’s not lost on the court … that the defendant stole over half a million dollars and there’s nothing to show for it. Some people steal and invest. Somehow, he blew a half a million dollars over the course of 10 years.”
Wessels also must pay the Archdiocese of Dubuque $507,466 in restitution. Investigators determined that Wessels stole $503,539 of that amount from Holy Family.
The federal charge to which Wessels pleaded guilty is connected with his use of a PayPal account to buy a handmade string instrument for $449 in 2019, according to court documents.
However, recently filed court documents state that Wessels stole more than $500,000 from Holy Family starting “no later than June 2011” through “at least February 2020.”
Documents also note that “due to a lack of written inventory, the full extent of (Wessels’) theft is unknown.”
Wessels previously served as principal of Holy Ghost Elementary School and as Holy Family’s curriculum/technology director. He was placed on administrative leave in February 2020 and resigned the following month. He later agreed to have his teaching privileges in Iowa permanently revoked.
Court documents state that Wessels purchased pre-paid debit cards using Holy Family’s store credit cards under the pretense of needing the money for computer apps and office supplies. He transferred that money to a PayPal account he had opened in Holy Family’s name and provided receipts for the purchase of the cards on the pretense that they were used for school purchases.
Court documents state that Wessels used Holy Family funds to buy items and services for himself and his family, including paying for travel expenses, theatre tickets, food expenses and Wessels’ electric bill at his residence.
Other purchases listed in documents included a swimming pool, expensive lightbulbs, beef brisket, virtual reality headsets, robots, Apple TVs “and more than a dozen ‘Beats’ ear buds and ear phones.”
Phillip Bormann, Holy Family’s chief administrator, said during the sentencing hearing that Wessels was a trusted employee when questions about his spending first came to light in October 2019. After Wessels was put on a leave of absence, he posted on Facebook expressing gratitude to his supporters, Bormann said.
“Todd is a master manipulator, and he is able to project to others what he needed them to see,” Bormann said. “The outpouring of belief in his innocence when he resigned and to this day is outstanding.”
Bormann said Holy Family officials would have been able to pay another full-time employee with benefits with the amount of money Wessels stole each year.
“I am thankful he is no longer an employee,” he said. “I shudder to think at the thought of Todd in charge of over $1 million in COVID relief.”
Attorneys also argued on Tuesday about the length of Wessels’ sentence.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Vavricek asked for a sentence ranging from three years and five months to four years and three months.
“As best as the government can tell, the defendant’s motive was greed,” he said. “He wanted things for himself and his family that others could afford.”
Vavricek also noted that Wessels was one of the highest-paid employees at Holy Family.
“This was not a misunderstanding,” he said. “This was a scheme to defraud in a very sophisticated fashion. It was a punch to the gut to the school district.”
Wessels’ attorney, Jennifer Frese, asked for a two-year prison sentence, noting that Wessels no longer wanted to contest paying restitution after reading submitted victim impact statements.
She also said Wessels since has been diagnosed with depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder. Wessels overdosed on his medication twice since the investigation began, she said, including just after he was placed on the leave of absence.
“Instead of running, instead of committing further crimes, this is a man who is undergoing mental health treatment,” Frese said.
Wessels also spoke of his struggles with mental health during his sentencing.
“These conditions influenced my decision making,” he said. “During down times, I would buy things to make myself feel better. During up times, I would engage in more risky behavior.”
Wessels also apologized for the hurt he caused the Holy Family community.
“I don’t use my bipolar disorder as an excuse for my behavior, but I hope it is recognized that the disorder makes a person make risky decisions,” he said.
Williams said he did not see a clear connection between Wessels’ diagnoses and his decision to steal from Holy Family but that Wessels’ actions may have caused feelings of anxiety and guilt.
“The impact of a crime like this is incalculable,” he said. “There are consequences beyond the financial impact. People don’t trust each other.”