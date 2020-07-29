CASCADE, Iowa — Two people were injured in an explosion and house fire Tuesday afternoon northeast of Cascade.
Joyce McMullen, 79, and her son Michael McMullen, 57, were taken by ambulance to Dubuque hospitals for treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
The explosion and fire at 23887 North Cascade Road was reported at about 3 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters from Bernard, Cascade, Epworth and Farley, along with emergency medical services and the sheriff’s department responded.
Authorities said the fire was caused by a gas leak in a 1965 Ford Mustang that had been stored in the garage. The vehicle was removed from the garage, but gasoline fumes “seeped into the basement and were ignited by what is believed to be the water heater pilot light,” according to a press release.
Both of the McMullens were in the residence at the time of the explosion.
The property belongs to Joyce McMullen, according to county records. Family members at the scene declined to comment.
Officials said the fire and explosion caused more than $250,000 worth of damage.