The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Darryl Green Jr., 26, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging possession of marijuana-third or subsequent offense.
- Kiean D.D. George, 27, of Davenport, Iowa, was arrested at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault impeding airflow and three counts of child endangerment. Court documents state that George assaulted his wife, Diamond George, 28, of Dyersville, Iowa, on Nov. 26 in front of their children.
- Gregory E. Frederick, 65, of Sherrill, Iowa, reported the theft of a motor vehicle worth $3,000 from his residence at about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.
- Morgan D. Miller, 21, of 1111 Bluff St., reported the theft of $1,900 from her residence at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
- Blain’s Farm & Fleet, 2675 Northwest Arterial, reported the theft of $938 worth of tools at about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.
- Gisella M. Aitken-Shadle, 39, of Peosta, Iowa, reported the theft of a cellphone worth $500 at about 11:40 a.m. Tuesday from Northeast Iowa Community College, 700 Main St.