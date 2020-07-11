After nearly four years of construction, City of Dubuque and state transportation officials are counting down the days until the Southwest Arterial opens to motorists.
Barring poor weather, traffic barriers are scheduled to come down by the first week of August.
“It’s over 30 years in the making,” said Assistant City Engineer Bob Schiesl. “The finish line is in sight. We can’t wait to get it open to the public.”
The four-lane highway will connect U.S. 20 at Seippel Road to U.S. 61/151 near Tamarack Business Park.
At a length of six miles, the bypass skirts the perimeter of the city and was planned with the intent of reducing truck traffic through Dubuque.
The $160 million project is a joint undertaking of the City of Dubuque, Dubuque County and the Iowa Department of Transportation. Construction kicked off in September 2016.
Transportation officials estimated in April that the new arterial would open by July 4, but this week, they said that date was a moving target.
“There has been nothing to cause any significant delays to operations,” Schiesl said. “July has been our target.”
In fact, he said, the arterial will open with a middle interchange and connector road between North Cascade and English Mill roads finished. Initial estimates indicated that completion of that portion of the project would be delayed until Labor Day.
Crews currently are grading and seeding the ground adjacent to highway shoulders and installing light poles, signs and guardrails, said Iowa DOT resident construction engineer Hugh Holak.
Later this month, they will paint road markings.
“A lot of the work that we have to do to finish the project is weather dependent,” Schiesl said.
A Seippel Road interchange that links to the Southwest Arterial opened to traffic in May, and the highway interchange with U.S. 61/151 opened in December.
The city and DOT also are overseeing a $1.3 million resurfacing of Central Avenue from Ninth to 21st streets, which includes utility improvements.
Schiesl said roadway paving is complete. Construction crews now are painting markings and uncovering fixtures that were paved over. He anticipates that work will conclude this week.
Jurisdiction of the road will be transferred to the city in conjunction with the arterial’s completion.
The city hopes to host a recognition ceremony in the future, but plans for such an event are uncertain because of concerns over the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County.