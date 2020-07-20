Police said a drunk man broke another man’s jaw during an argument about a construction job in Dubuque.
Horatio D. Gilbert, 42, of 1599 Bluff St., was arrested at 12:25 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Bluff Street on a warrant charging assault with injury and public intoxication.
Court documents state that police responded at 6:44 p.m. July 2 to 1155 Walnut St. for a report of an assault.
Timothy P. Deppolder, 47, of 1155 Walnut St., told authorities that Gilbert, with who he had been doing construction work, arrived at Deppolder’s residence wanting to go to a job site to work. Deppolder told Gilbert that they didn’t have the needed materials and that Gilbert was drunk.
“Gilbert became upset with Deppolder and punched him approximately four to five times with a closed right fist, on the left side of Deppolder’s face,” documents state.
Deppolder later received treatment for a broken jaw at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.