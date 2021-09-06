A TH EXCLUSIVE about court documents revealing more details of a Dubuque death investigation was the most-read article this past week on TelegraphHerald.com.

Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website from Aug. 30 through Sunday.

1.) TH EXCLUSIVE: Court documents reveal additional details of Dubuque death investigation

2.) A life remembered: Dubuque woman leaves legacy of kindness

3.) Police: Man arrested for 2 shootings in Dubuque

4.) Biz Buzz: New Epworth business a hit; Galena recreation business opens; expanded dining at Dubuque casino

5.) Delaware County woman wins $1 million lottery prize; 2 Dubuquers win $50,000 total

6.) Fire destroys motor home in Dubuque

7.) Police: 1 arrested after man's head put through window on Main Street in Dubuque

8.) Authorities: Dubuque motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash

9.) Biz Buzz Monday: Dubuque casino to serve up big outdoor dining area

10.) Authorities respond to suspected suicide at Mines of Spain

Tags

Recommended for you