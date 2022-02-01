CASCADE, Iowa -- Cascade City Council members recently received an update on upcoming city projects from Jake Deaver, senior project engineer at MSA Professional Services.
Among the most significant was the preparation of plans and specs to be sent in search of contractors for the Buchanan Street reconstruction behind Cheryl’s Flour Garden. This project will involve replacing the infrastructure underneath the street and completely reconstructing the surface.
Mayor Steve Knepper said it’s important to get them out now while the prices are still reasonable. The project is planned to begin work in the spring. However, it might take time to complete as it’s not a high-priority job for the contractors.
The other major project discussed was the South Johnson Street/Iowa 136 reconstruction, which has been delayed from 2023 to 2024 due to the Department of Transportation putting it on a lower priority for funding. The reconstruction will be a continuation of the previous work on the north side of Iowa 136, which has been worked on in pieces so far from Dyersville and Worthington as the DOT works its way south along the road.
Regarding plans for the construction of a new gazebo at Riverview Park, it was decided that Deaver will talk to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to receive a confirmation on the city’s current designs.
Voting will take place next meeting to determine the gazebo’s size.